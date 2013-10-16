iPhone Data Recovery Solution: Recover Photos/Videos from iPhone with Improved iOS Data Recovery 1.2

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Leawo Software, the prestigious software giant which specializes in providing multimedia software solutions as well as data recovery and backup solutions, has recently updated its iPod/iPad/iPhone data recovery software to 1.2.0.0 version with deleted photos and videos recovery support.



Now with the launch of iOS 7, many Apple fanciers (esp. iPhone 5/4s/4 users) can’t wait to upgrade to iOS 7 operation system. And many more people join Apple fans group by bringing the newest iPhone 5s or iPhone 5c back home. With light and thin iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c on hand, we can gather new contacts, create important notes, and take photos and record videos freely. The high-pixel cameras of iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c ensure high-quality photos and videos to be taken. Unfortunately, if the newly created data on iPhone are lost before they are synchronized with the computer, it’s undoubtedly a devastating nightmare to the users.



Data on iPhone are easy to lose even if you sync iPhone with iTunes or iCloud on a regular basis, because even iTunes and iCloud can’t back up all the data on your iDevice.



What iTunes and iCloud will not back up:



iPhone photos and videos outside the Camera Roll.

iPhone music, videos and movies not purchased from the iTunes Store.

iPhone podcasts/audiobooks stored in the Music or Podcasts apps.



That is to say, losing photos and videos that are outside of iPhone Camera Roll is unavoidable if you use iTunes or iCloud to back up iPhone. So how to back up and recover photos/videos from iPhone that are in Photo Stream and Photo Library? Leawo iOS Data Recovery will be the surest iPod/iPad/iPhone data backup tool to help you back up photos and videos that are synced from computer, downloaded from website, or shared among your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. Moreover, if the data on your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch are deleted, damaged or lost, the iPhone data recovery tool can easily retrieve them for you.



Highlighted features of Leawo iOS Data Recovery:



1. Recover data from iPhone/iPad/iPod touch in 2 recovery modes: “Recover from iOS Device”; “Recover from iTunes Backup”.

2. Recover deleted photos, videos, contacts, messages, notes, calendars, call histories, reminders by directly scanning iOS devices.

3. Extracting 12 kinds of files in iTunes backup and output them to computer after preview in thumbnails.

4. Back up 12 kinds of files from iPhone/iPad/iPod touch to computer completely.

5. Recover multiple data deleted from encrypted iPhone/iPad/iPod touch in batch.

6. Retrieve data lost due to iOS upgrade/jailbreak failure, or factory settings restoring; or when your device has been broken, crashed or stuck in recovery mode.

7. Support all the iOS devices, including iPhone 5s/5c/5/4s/4/3GS.

8. Compatible with Win 8 and iOS 7.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.