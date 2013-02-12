Iphone Device That Measure Temperature Remotely Is Now Available for Pre-Order on Indiegogo

Den Bosch, The Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Startup business CloudSensor from The Netherlands has created an iPhone and Android thermometer device that allows you to wirelessly read temperature of a room or area, while not being in that same place.



The iTemp was conceived after a number of requests to the business for a way to monitor temperature in places like outdoor pools, green houses and a baby room, and being able to do this on a smartphone. The product achieves this by using one or more battery powered, wireless temperature sensor blocks that communicate with the included iTemp Internet Gateway, which sends the data onto the Internet, where the apps get the data and show in real time to the consumer.



“With the iTemp we believe have created a way for people to keep informed about their houses and properties, while not needing to be around” explains Hans Crijns, founder of CloudSensor.



iTemp is now available for pre-order on crowd funding website Indiegogo (http://igg.me/at/itemp) and in the future at http://www.itemp.info



Note to the editor:



CloudSensor is a young start up business that develops consumer electronics with a focus on connectivity and enhancing people’s lives. In the past year it has developed a universal wireless Internet-of-thing platform with smartphone integration. CloudSensor designs, manufactures and markets these products under its own brand and with partners.



High resolution images can be found at http://igg.me/at/itemp under the “Gallery” tab



For more information please contact:

CloudSensor

Dahliavallei 4

5237 LP Den Bosch

The Netherlands



Hans Crijns

E: hans@cloudsensor.us

W: http://www.cloudsensor.us/