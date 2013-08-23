iPhone Enabled Online Property Search Made Simple with IDX Broker

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Oregon real estate agent Dove Lininger has teamed with IDX, Inc. to bring Eugene, Oregon home seekers a unique online property search. Lininger has adopted her own customized IDX solution in an effort to integrate Regional MLS (RMLS) listings directly onto her search page. Potential buyers can now experience the online home search in a new and more comprehensive way, on the website Lininger hosts. Thousands of RMLS properties are available with the click of a mouse, thanks to Lininger and her IDX enabled website.



Five unique search capabilities are synced with the search page of Lininger, including the basic advanced, map, address and listing ID search functions. The dynamic advanced search even allows home seekers to create specifications in an effort to narrow the RMLS and quickly deliver potential buyers with the perfect property. IDX Broker software even enables home seekers to connect with sellers and listing agents to schedule showings and gather more information about a property, the tools to calculate likely mortgage costs and the ability to take virtual tours, all without ever leaving the amazing website of Lininger.



Lininger can experience a level of control over her website never before awarded to real estate professionals. IDX solutions give real estate agents and brokers, like Lininger, the ability to take their expert knowledge of the real estate market and integrate it into their website. By managing the search functions and the RMLS, Lininger can sculpt his online search features so meet the needs of home seekers. In addition, she can monitor site traffic to get a better understanding of the market trends and which properties are most liked by her clients. Lininger has forever changed the way people search through the RMLS, by adding IDX Broker software to her revolutionary real estate website.



About Dove Lininger

“Dove is a licensed real estate Broker in the state of Oregon, and is a member of the Regional Multiple Listing Service, the Eugene Assoc. of Realtors, the Oregon Assoc. of Realtors, and the National Assoc. or Realtors. Dove uses her extensive knowledge of the local area to provide her clients with passionate and exceptional service”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .



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