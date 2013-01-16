AppleUnlocker.com Announces New iPhone Factory Unlock Solution for AT&T Customers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Promising to take the ‘bite’ and hassle out of the iPhone factory unlock mystery, online firm AppleUnlocker.com announced today its new remote service offering: Same-day AT&T factory unlock results for iPhone users.



“Many people have attempted and failed to unlock iPhone 5 or another iPhone on their own,” said AppleUnlocker.com owner and marketing director Mark Mazzara. “We provide them with a fast solution to complete an iPhone factory unlock in minutes -- it’s remote, they don’t have to download any software and we guarantee the results.”



“Unlocking” a cell phone -- a legal practice under the 2010 congressional amendment to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act’s fair-use rules -- is the process of removing manufacturer restrictions to allow users to choose network carrier providers or run previously restricted applications on their phones.



AppleUnlocker.com’s AT&T factory unlock service is available to customers with both active and inactive service contracts. According to Mark, customers achieve an AT&T factory unlock in three simple steps:



1. Fill out the online form with a valid IMEI number, found by pressing *#06# on iPhone

2. Choose either same-day or next-day service, and make payment

3. Receive an e-mail notification, oftentimes in just minutes, that the iPhone factory unlock is complete



The AppleUnlocker.com website (http://www.factoryunlock.appleunlocker.com) provides iPhone users with detailed instructions, software and video tutorials on how to unlock any iPhone, including the First Generation iPhone, iPhone 2, iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS and iPhone 5.1, as well as the iPad 1, iPad 2, the iTouch 3G and iTouch 4G.



In a recent online testimonial, international recording artist and AppleUnlocker.com customer Richard writes, “I have been scammed a few times trying to unlock my phone... and literally had to threaten to sue a company to get a refund. After using your [service], I was able to unlock my iPhone AT&T 4S... Thanks again.”



To request further information or to order the new Apple Unlocker iPhone factory unlock service, visit the company website.



