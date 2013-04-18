iPhone Factory Unlocking of the iPhone 5 Legalized in USA

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Consumers have long desired to be legally allowed access to iPhone factory unlocking for iPhone 4, iPhone 5 and iPhone 4s. AppleUnlocker.com is now assisting consumers unlock their phones.



The service comes as a welcome novelty for consumers as the economy continues to struggle even while the fast-changing pace of modern society requires most users to own cell phones. AppleUnlocker.com is dedicated to providing outstanding service to its consumers, offering full factory unlock in just a few hours.



Consumers already know how difficult it can be to get such a service from anyone in the mobile industry, yet AppleUnlocker.com is committed to serving the community.



iPhone factory unlocking for iPhone 5, as well as all other cell phones, has been largely illegal until now.



The Obama Administration has facilitated legislation that will make cell phone unlocking legal in the United States. Currently it is illegal to unlock phones manufactured after January 26th 2013, but those manufactured before can be unlocked legally. Due to the competitive cost of owning a smart phone, many consumers are jumping at the chance to have their phones factory unlocked. Unlocking the phone allows consumers to purchase GSM cards from any provider. Having the option to factory unlock their phones gives consumers the ability to carefully select a data plan that works for them, regardless of what type of phone they prefer to use.



It is now legal to factory unlock any cell phone manufactured after January of 2006, which is good news for consumers. Consumers generally unlock a smart phone for the purpose of being able to use a different GSM card than what the mobile company provided them with their phone. The purpose for this is typically to save money, as one provider may have a plan that is more affordable for them but may not provide the type of phone they want.



Consumers will be delighted to learn that with AppleUnlocker.com, there is no need for jail-breaking. Consumers do not even need to find a go-to location, the service is available remotely by utilizing the smart-phone’s IMEI number.



