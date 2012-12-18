iPhone Fun App Snappet Launched, to Get Your Pets Power Dressed This Christmas

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- With the number of smart phones tripling every year, there’s an App for everything. The trending rise in the number of mobile consumers have pushed the app developers to come up with various ideas into making innovative apps for users. Apple’s app store is known to being curated and well organized with apps close to a million and upwards. They are made for a variety of category apps for productivity, Christmas apps, fun kids apps, Pet apps etc. to mention a few.



A lot of Apps help you in doing a variety of things. With the holiday season already set in sending out greetings has been your to do list for long. Wouldn’t something new and fun be better than your previous years. Sure why not? your kids will love it too. Some of you might already be in the habit of dressing up as Santa Claus and taking pictures sending it with your greeting. Let’s try something different. How about your pets pose as Santa or Rudolf the reindeer or any other christmassy costume you can think of?



Don’t worry you need to push them inside those uncomfortable clothes. There’s a Christmas app for that too. Snappet, a new kind of App that let’s you take pictures of your pets on your iPhone and add frames, sunglasses, hat, Santa’s outfit besides others before sending it as a greetings. App like these work truly in spreading joy among family and friends with a little fun added to it.



