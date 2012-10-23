iPhone Game Helps Newcomers Settle In To Australian Way of Life

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Innovative game developer, Cyril Gaillard, is pleased to announce the release of the much-anticipated "How Aussie are you? Australian Trivia". Cyril is a well-respected member of the software engineering world and founder and CEO of Melvia. Melvia is a game development company, based in Australia that focuses on interactive trivia games for adults. "How Aussie are you? Australian Trivia" is the companies latest creation.



Cyril's own personal experience led him to develop "How Aussie are you? Australian Trivia". Australia is a highly popular permanent destination for many people wishing to relocate from a variety of other countries. "How Aussie are you? Australian Trivia" is an entertaining method of educating newcomers about Australia.



Players progress through the five biggest cities of Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide) by correctly answering a series of question. Players can also select a category to answer questions from, such as - slang, culture, politics, history, sports and geography.



Cyril Gaillard, himself, is an Australian transplant. Born and raised in France, Cyril moved to Australia in 2009. Even after living in Australia for 2 years, he realised that he still didn’t know much about his new home. So he decided to do research and starting learning about the culture, politics and history. "I figured that I wasn’t alone, so I decided to make a game!" Cyril enthusiastically explains.



"How Aussie are you? Australian Trivia" available for free from the App Store on iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. Players can access one city of their choice. Players can then unlock the remaining four capital cities through an in-app purchase of just AU$2.99.



