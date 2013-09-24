Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Digiarty Software Inc., as the developer, has updated its four most popular small iPhone iPad DVD video programs wholly. They all put on new UI, and are outfit with extra video editing features and input and output formats. Furthermore, the can well support iPhone 5S/5C, iPad 4, iPad Mini, etc.



WinX DVD to iPad Ripper and WinX iPad Video Converter come with the ability of ripping DVDs or converting videos to all types of iPad (iPad 2/3/4/Mini). WinX DVD to iPhone Ripper and WinX iPhone Video Converter are now as strong as to support iPhone 3G/3GS/4/4S/5/5S/5C, iPad and iTunes. All four can also convert DVDs/videos to Apple TV, iTunes, as well as H.264, MP4, MOV and M4V that are generally used on Mac. Users can also play back DVD and HD videos on iPod (Touch) by choosing an iPhone profile identical to iPod.



Want to go hands-on with these DVD ripper and video converter for iPhone and iPad? Please download them at

http://www.winxdvd.com/free-dvd-to-iphone/

http://www.winxdvd.com/free-iphone-converter/

http://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-to-ipad/

http://www.winxdvd.com/ipad-video-converter/



Main Update Content in DVD to iPhone/iPad rippers:

1. Rebuilt Core. Brand-new UI. Friendlier, faster & more stable.

2. New profiles to support iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, and/or iPad Mini, iPad 4, etc.

3. Convert more copy-protected DVDs to MP4, MOV, M4V, MP3, AAC, AC3, PNG, etc.

4. Enable to merge titles, add subtitles, crop or trim videos, etc.

5. Record the number of CPU used in last DVD conversion.



Main Update Content in iPhone/iPad video converters:

1. Support 320 input videos and 14 output audios.

2. New profiles to support iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, and/or iPad 4, iPad Mini, etc.

3. Cut, trim, crop, merge video and adding external *.srt subtitle to downloaded videos.

4. Optimize the process of 1080P/720P HD videos encoding and converting.

5. Improved the converting speed, which is 32x faster than the real time.

6. Enhanced the High Quality Engine to improve image quality, reduce noise and adjust definition.



WinX DVD to iPhone Ripper, WinX DVD to iPad Ripper, WinX iPhone Video Converter and WinX iPad Video Converter are thereby listed in the most up-to-date specialized iOS multimedia utilities with fast speed and great stability.



Price and Availability

Existing users can free update to the latest version of any of WinX DVD to iPhone Ripper, WinX DVD to iPad Ripper, WinX iPhone Video Converter and WinX iPad Video Converter. Due to the holiday special offer, each is available at $19.95 only.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.