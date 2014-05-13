iPhone Skins Come Alive with the Renowned Art of Romani Kadaria

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- SlyBody is a project which aims to set a new standard for stand-out iPhone covers with the unique artwork of Romani Kadaria. The SlyBody concept is based on the idea that an iPhone skin should go beyond being a simple functional device. Phones are now fairly generic in look and so the phone cover has become the only place in which individuality can be fully expressed. The series of images available from SlyBody have an edgy risqué feel, sure to gain attention from all those who see them. Standing out from the crowd is important, and with the launch of the slybody range of iPhone skins, it has never been easier to let your bold side show.



Renowned Russian photographer Romani Kadaria has a passion for the female body, and this is reflected in his artwork, creating a visually stunning effect. To celebrate the launch of the website, SlyBody will be giving away a skin a day for 100 days through a selfie contest.



The skins themselves are high quality vinyl with patented technology that ensures a bubble free application. To find out more about the unique SlyBody iPhone skins, head over to the website to view the full range of designs available and get involved with the 100 days 100 skins contest to be in with a chance of winning a free skin.



Website: http://www.slybody.com/

Megan Hunter

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