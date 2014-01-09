YouriOnly.Com Now Stocks Aluminum Stands for iPhones and iPads

Leiden, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- YouriOnly.com now stocks aluminum iPhone and iPad stand collection at a reduced price. The online store will also feature additional new accessories for Apple devices in the future.



The store has now put up various attractive aluminum stands for iPads and iPhones at reasonable price. Their collection of accessories are well-designed to match standard of such Apple products. YouriOnly.com now plans to introduce various accessories, including iphone desk holder that are tailor made for individual items from Apple.



According to the owner of the website, “We are delighted to stock up aluminum stand for iphone and ipads for the moment. However, we are planning to introduce other accessories to this brand in no time. We are chalking out the feasibility of accessories for Apple gadget, like ipad desk stand in the mean time.”



YouriOnly.com started to produce innovative and attractive designs of stand for ipad and iPhone. They are presently offering a number of prototypes, along with a small series of accessories for products from Apple.



The website owner added, “We are also reputed to manufacture custom-made aluminum iphone holder and even ipad holder. We design these holders for customers who are looking to use permanently attached Apple device casing facility.”



YouriOnly.com is following a commendable procedure to appease consumers. Officials of the website would send a paper tool through post. The company would receive feedback from consumers through mail, related to exact specifications of their Apple device. After receiving the dimensions, they would custom design the aluminum holders, ipad stand and other accessories. The company would deliver the accessories at the doorstep.



Alex Kahn, an Apple device freak says, “I have a number of latest devices from Apple. However, I do not have perfect aluminum casing for those gadgets. I would love to own a custom made iphone desk stand. I am eagerly waiting to have a look at their proposed collection of accessories for Apple products.”



YouriOnly.com is presently featuring only two products designed for Apple devices.



About YouriOnly.com

YouriOnly.com is a website of a new company that deals in apple ipad stand and other accessories. They are presently featuring two aluminum stands for iPad and iPhone gadgets. They will feature other necessary accessories for Apple gadgets in the future. For details, visit http://yourionly.com/pages/about-us