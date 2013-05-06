iPhone Wallet Case People Don't Have to Open in Order to Use the Phone Is Launched by iWallie

St. Augustine, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Young entrepreneur Vojtech Svarc designed the iWallie iPhone wallet case after shopping for case that would double as a wallet. Surprisingly, he didn’t find many that fit the bill. Most were bulky and required users to remove the phone from the case before taking a call, snapping a photo or using the apps. So, he made his own and today is marketing it to let others can take advantage of his unique invention.



iWallie is an iPhone 5 wallet case that holds a phone, credit cards and cash all in one place. Svarc designed it with functionality and practicality in mind. The phone fits snugly and safely into the case which has a cut out at the front for the screen. There’s no need to take the phone out to answer or make a call, use the camera or any of the apps. The phone is fully usable even when the case is closed, ensuring the phone is always protected. The back is a wallet held closed by a button with three slots for credit cards and ID and a larger area for cash.



iWallie is made of high quality bonded leather and durable stitching. Its slim and smooth profile lets it slide easily into pants or purse pockets and the anti-slip outside material and pattern ensures it stays safely in-hand even on the go. The iWallie iPhone wallet case comes in eight different color combinations to match any taste. These are: black/black, green/black, red/black, orange/black, white/white, pink/white, baby blue/white and red/white.



iWallie is now available for the iPhone 5 with iPhone 4 and 4S versions coming soon. Svarc is developing a complete line of iWallie products which will include a wristlet. And he will also issue limited edition color combinations. He is asking his Facebook fans for recommendations and indicated a Florida Gator themed orange and blue iWallie is in the works.



About iWallie

iWallie is a unique case that holds an iPhone, credit cards and cash safely in one place. Its exclusive design doesn’t require users to remove the phone to make a call or use any of the apps. The iWallie line will be expanding to include designs that work with other iPhone models, wristlets and limited edition color combinations. All come with a lifetime guarantee and free worldwide shipping. Customers can buy iWallie now for 25.97 at Amazon.com. For more information, visit: http://iwallie.com