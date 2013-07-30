London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Henosis Publishers Group Ltd, a leading publisher of online review content, is thrilled to announce the launch of a review and information website of extensive reviews for iPhone games and game related apps. The already up-and-running website named iPhoneGamesReviewHQ.com (http://www.iphonegamesreviewhq.com) allows users to find reviews of many iPhone games, and share and save those reviews across dozens of social media platforms. iPhoneGamesReviewHQ.com posts only original reviews which are protected by Copyspace. The website categorizes reviews across nine sections, those sections titled Action, Arcade, Games, iPhone, Previews, Puzzles, Racing, Review and Shooting.



The layout is friendly and easy to follow, enabling users to hone in on the type of games each of them likes to play. The rss feed allows iPhoneGamesReviewHQ.com to be imported, updated and read in any compatible reader. Content is rich on the site with each original review exploring play features and challenges, and comparing play and content to other similar games. Reviews run between 200-300 words.



Alex Surin, founder of Henosis Publishers Group, says of iPhoneGamesReviewHQ.com, "Our new site comes at a time when iPhone games have an ocean of developers but the iPhone itself, and smartphones in general, have become a routine part of life. With so many iPhone games from which to choose, users want a well developed, content rich, site like iPhoneGamesReviewHQ.com to help find games which fit each players tastes and have been thoroughly vetted as being high quality, well-featured and error-free."



A recent marketing survey found that in every country where marketing data was available for smartphones, iPhone games ranked as the most popular app category among iPhone users. While a handful of games dominate the market, a sea of users are constantly looking for something new, and the international nature of the iPhone and app development make for a low entry barrier for developers. Yet, this abundant and geographically wide-ranging developer base means that iPhone games vary in the quality of their graphics, instruction and play-features. A review site like iPhoneGamesReviewHQ.com gives unbiased and complete reviews on iPhone games so users can make informed choices about what new games to try out.



