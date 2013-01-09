Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- iPhone5SReleaseDate.com, an iPhone 5S news and information site, is excited to announce updated details on the indemand iPhone 5S on their website. With the arrival of the much anticipted iPhone 5S expected in June 2013, iPhone5SReleaseDate.com expects to continue to update their readers and the public on the latest features, functions, appearance an more.



Per iPhone5SReleaseDate.com, the upcoming iPhone 5S is set to feature iOS7, NFC Capability as well as IGZO Panels. In addition to the above rumored features, iPhone5SReleaseDate.com reports recent rumors also indicate the upcoming iPhone 5S will feature new Touch-on Display technology, be available in multiple screen sizes and built-in projector. The rumored built-in projecter, likely Pico, will effectively give iPhone 5S users a 3 dimensional keyboard and a fully functional Mac system.



As the release date gets closer, iPhone5SReleaseDate.com anticipates the rumors and features to continue to leak out along with new images and more. Iphone enthusiest around the world agree that iPhone5SReleaseDate.com is the premier location to get the complete coverage of the new iPhone 5S release date, specs, features, colors, prices, rumors, news and info. Frequent reader Eshan Patrice states, “iPhone5SReleaseDate.com is what valuable electronic information is about. They speak the true and have show their expertise and knowledge of Apple products”. Along with Eshan, tech enthusiest James Straughn is on record saying, “The people of iPhone5SReleaseDate.com really knows what they're talking about. I checked their reported information against other popular and credible news outlet and they are reported what they are reporting except that they do it better”.



For more information on the upcoming iPhone 5S, visit iPhone5SReleaseDate.com.



About iPhone5SReleaseDate.com

iPhone5SReleaseDate.com was created for iPhone lovers and for readers around the world looking for the latest news on the upcoming iPhone 5S. iPhone5SReleaseDate.com provides Complete coverage of the new iPhone 5S release date, specs, features, colors, prices, rumors, news and info.