iPhone/iPad/iPod Transfer Giveaway and Two-for-One Offer, Enjoy Fun on Leawo's Easter Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Easter baskets should be filled with goodies. To help people hunt Easter necessities with the least money, Leawo Software starts its annual Easter promotion on April 18, 2014. The trusted multimedia solution provider prepares many fabulous products for people's Easter Basket, like the best iPhone/iPad/iPod Transfer giveaway, Buy One Get One Free special offer, 50% price off on all flagships of Leawo, and more.



People, especially those iPhone, iPad and iPod users who have ever come up with the transfer problems while using iTunes, should never miss out Leawo's iTransfer giveaway. As a piece of one-way transfer software, iTunes doesn't allow users to transfer files from their iOS devices to computer. But Leawo iTransfer can do what iTunes CANNOT do. As the best iPhone/iPad/iPod transfer tool, it could help people transfer apps, music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, ebooks, photos and Camera Roll files among iOS devices, iTunes and PC unlimitedly. With this smart transferring tool, the iTunes sync problem will never be faced this Easter or afterwards.



The two-for-one special offer refers to buying Video Converter Ultimate (priced at $49.9) Leawo will reward a license of DVD Copy (worth $29.95) for free. What should be mentioned is, this media converter suite gets video converter, DVD burner, DVD ripper, online video downloader and online video accelerator into perfect combination. It does people a big favor on converting DVD/video/audio, burning video to DVD disc/folder/ISO file, downloading online videos and playing online videos smoothly. The bonus DVD Copy could help people backup DVD movies to hard drive or blank disc with lossless quality.



The BOGOF offer is not the end. People could still enjoy more benefits from Leawo's up to 50% off sales. 4 flagships of Leawo including Video Converter Pro, DVD Creator, Tunes Cleaner and Blu-ray Player are rewarded in 50% price off. While Blu-ray tools covering Blu-ray Ripper and Blu-ray Copy are in 30% off, only $31.46 priced.



How to Join in Leawo's 2014 Easter Special Offer?

People could pay a direct visit to the Easter Promotion page, then grab the freebie and enjoy the high discounts. Name and Email address are needed to get the Leawo iTransfer freebie license. Note that both Win and Mac versions of Leawo iTransfer join in the giveaway. Besides, the giveaway activity gets ended on April 24, 2014.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative and trusted multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like iTransfer, Video Converter Ultimate, DVD Copy, Video Converter Pro, DVD Creator, Tunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy and Blu-ray Player to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is currently hosting the 2014 Easter promotion. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/easter/.