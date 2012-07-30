iPhoneUnlockFactory.com Announces Ability to Unlock Latest iOS 6 Firmware Upgrade

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Many iPhone owners love their phones. However, many iPhone owners agree that iOS is a restrictive operating system. Users can only download apps that have been individually verified by Apple, and aside from changing the wallpaper, most iPhones look exactly the same. Many users also feel restricted when it comes to choosing a mobile service provider, as only a select few companies offer iPhone service plans.



For all of these reasons, iPhone unlock websites have become increasingly popular in the last few years. Using these websites, visitors can unlock their iPhones using special software downloaded onto the computer.



iPhoneUnlockFactory.com is one such website. At iPhoneUnlockFactory.com, visitors can jailbreak and unlock the iPhone 4S, 4, 3GS, or 3G. In addition, iPhoneUnlockFactory.com has recently announced its ability to jailbreak the soon-to-be-released iOS 6. The beta for iOS 6 has already been released, and iPhoneUnlockFactory.com recently managed to unlock it.



A spokesperson for iPhoneUnlockFactory.com explained how important it was to unlock iOS 6:



“We’re not the only iPhone unlock website in the world, but now that we have unlocked iOS 6, we can differentiate ourselves from the competition and attract customers who use the iOS 6 operating system. Whether it’s the beta version of iOS 6 or the complete version set to be released later this year, our special software can easily unlock it.”



iPhoneUnlockFactory.com claims that its software can unlock any iPhone in under 3 minutes. Step-by-step instructions are provided to customers, and there is a 100% money back guarantee on all purchases.



Because of that, iPhoneUnlockFactory.com appeals to iPhone users who have no idea how to unlock iPhone.



After unlocking the iPhone, customers can easily switch to a different carrier. Or, if they choose to jailbreak their iPhones, they can access alternative app stores like the Cydia store.



iPhoneUnlockFactory.com even advertises that its customers can install Siri on the iPhone 3Gs and iPhone 4. The site also states that iPhone users will be able to view flash videos rectifying perhaps the biggest weakness of the iPhone.



The site offers a plethora of testimonials from previous customers attesting to their products effectiveness. Also on display are a number of industry awards for their unlocking product and links to positive independent reviews.



About iPhoneUnlockFactory.com

iPhoneUnlockFactory.com sells software that can unlock or jailbreak most iPhone models in under three minutes. The website recently announced its ability to unlock the upcoming iOS 6 firmware upgrade. For more information, please visit: http://www.iPhoneUnlockFactory.com