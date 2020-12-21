iPlumber, an Exclusive App for DIY Plumbing Repairs at Home

Missouri City, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- iPlumber is an exclusive app designed to help homeowners tackle minor plumbing repairs by themselves. Every time there is a plumbing issue, people have to spend loads of money even for a simple repair. This app is built to make plumbing repairs affordable. The app can be used to get professional advices, guidance and assistance from licensed plumbers while the users are attempting minor plumbing projects at home. What makes this app different is the availability of video chat.



Homeowners can connect with a plumber closest to their area, who will quickly assist and help resolve any issues. And in case, the issues need a professional hand, iPlumber will schedule a discounted in-house visit by a licensed plumber. The tools saves a lot of time and money and most importantly homeowners can learn the tricks of the trade that too with professional help. Download the iPlumber app today and sign up to start using it right away.



James H

Address: 2601 Cartwright Rd, Suite D-133 Missouri City, TX 77459

Phone: +1-866-41PLUMB (75862)

Email: Info@iplumberpro.com

Website: https://www.iplumberpro.com