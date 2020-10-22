iPlumberPro.com, an App Where Certified Plumbers Assist Residents with Repairs

Missouri City, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- iPlumber Pro is pleased to present a game-changing app that makes plumbing repairs easy. There is no guessing when a home might need a plumber's service. Emergency situations often come unannounced and finding a plumber in the middle of the night could be daunting and expensive too. So, here is this app which helps DIY plumbing enthusiasts and residents take care of the emergency plumbing issues. The app allows the users to talk to an expert plumber to resolve the issue. And if the issue cannot be resolved, the users can book an appointment with the nearest skilled plumber. The Video Chat feature also allows residents to chat with the plumbers and discuss the issue in real-time. Both the parties can figure out whether the problem can be fixed right away or whether it needs further help. The app gives an amazing opportunity for residents to save a lot of money while getting their plumbing issues resolved quickly and efficiently.



iPlumber Pro is an app designed by plumbers to assist DIY plumbing enthusiasts conduct repairs by themselves. The app can be downloaded on Google Play and App Store by both residents and the plumbers. While the residents can sing in to request for assistance from nearby plumbers, the plumbers can sign up to offer services to the residents in need.



