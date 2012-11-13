IPO Village, the First Crowdfunding Platform to Conduct IPO'S, Retains Leverage PR as Their National Public Relations Agency of Record

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- IPO Village, an organization that uses Crowdfunding to bring exclusive Initial Public Offerings to everyday Main Street investors, selected Austin and Seattle based Leverage PR as their national agency of record.



Leverage PR will help IPOVillage.com gain widespread recognition for launching its first equity-based Crowdfunded offering which has already received over $1 million in pledges, and, to gain recognition for bringing exclusive IPO stock offerings to the everyday “Joe” investor at lower share prices.



Leverage PR’s responsibilities will include public relations strategies across all media, assisting with media relations activities, supporting social media initiatives, identifying thought-leadership opportunities, as well as delivering general marketing and public relations counsel.



“When the decision was made to bring the first ever IPO to the public utilizing crowdfunding, we knew Leverage PR was our only choice. Joy and her team are clearly the leaders in PR as it relates to crowdfunding,” said Howard Orloff, Managing Director of IPO Village.



Using public relations to educate the media and investors about the IPO Village platform is both timely and relevant given the fact that Crowdfunding, economic growth and the JOBS Act are all driving an increase in demand for Initial Public Offerings. According to a recent market forecast report, a significant increase in IPO’s is expected for 2013, which has not been seen in the investment marketplace since 2010. Clearly the JOBS Act is going to have a significant impact on the future of business because the legislation is eliminating the barriers of going public for small companies.



“IPO Village is revolutionizing the IPO process, by putting more power in the hands of both the companies executing IPOs and average investors who would otherwise not have access to pre-IPO stock. IPO Village was a natural fit with Leverage PR’s mission of helping emerging technology and financial services companies increase visibility and expand their user base by leveraging creative publicity strategies,” said Joy Schoffler Principal of Leverage PR. “We are honored to be chosen to work with the IPO Village team and are excited about our future together.



Since becoming a client less than 2 months ago IPO Village has experienced tremendous results including coverage in Forbes, Yahoo Finance, VentureBeat, The Bowser Report, City Biz List, and Forbes in addition to over a dozen industry trade publications.



To learn more about IPO Village visit http://www.ipovillage.com or go to http://www.leverage-pr.com to learn more about Leverage PR.



About IPO Village

IPO Village offers IPO investment opportunities to every retail investor. While other crowdfunding type sites focus on private offerings, IPO Village's hosted public offerings provide its member investors with liquidity and a foreseeable exit. The Company employs a "first-come-first-served" policy with all parties equally welcome to invest. Since IPOs are typically oversold, IPO Village guarantees a place in line and encourages retail investors to sign up now at http://www.ipovillage.com.



About Leverage PR

Leverage PR is a public relations and social media marketing firm with offices in Bellevue, WA and Austin, TX that specializes in helping high-growth technology companies, financial services firms and dynamic thought leaders achieve their business objectives. With a background in launching successful startups and raising capital, they understand the challenges and opportunities these firms face and how to produce results in a climate that is always changing. They have raised raise tens of millions in capital and worked with startups from the ground floor that went on to make the INC500 list. In addition to their full service public relations packages, they provide PR training and PR-on-demand (DIY) services. More information can be found at LeveragePR.com or by calling 512.271.9489.