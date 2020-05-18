IPTV Service UK Announces 3 Days Free Trial on iView HD Plus Subscription

Biddulph, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- IView HD IPTV is pleased to announce a 3 day free trial on their subscription packages iView HD Plus and iView HD. Customers can now subscribe for these services for 1, 3, 6 and 12 months respectively. Starting at just $32.99, the iview HD plus IPTV comes with attractive features. This service provider is known for their reliable top notch streams that cover most of the popular channels in the UK along with live games and events. Whether it is catching up with a latest movie or staying updated with the world news, IView HD is the place to be.



IViewHD Plus allows users to catch up with the missed shows from over 160 channels. Users can also record these channels and never miss out on a show. Video on Demand services are also available with a multi-subtitle option. The app works with Android Tablet, smart phones and smart TV and is compatible with multiple devices including Amazon Firestick, FireTV, Nvidia Sheild and the smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, etc.



To know more about IPTV service UK visit https://www.buyiviewhdiptv.com/subscription/iview-hd-plus.html



About https://www.buyiviewhdiptv.com

IViewHD International Limited is a professional android STB manufacturer and a developer of advanced ARM multi-core frame industrial products and consumer electronics. They specialize in OTT, DVB, Streaming Player and Smart TV Boxes.



Media Contact



IViewHD IPTV Electronics Co. Ltd.

Address: 14 Medway Dr, Biddulph, Stoke-on-Trent ST87HA, UK

Phone: 01872258270

Email: Support@Buyiviewhdiptv.com

Website: https://www.buyiviewhdiptv.com