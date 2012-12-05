IPv6 Market in India 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Internet research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- IPv6 adoption in India is currently in its nascent stage; however with the exhaustion of IPv6 address slots coupled with the plethora of initiatives taken by the Government of India, the market is expected to gain significant traction in the ensuing years. Additionally, factors such as the emergence of IPv6 compatible infrastructure, burgeoning internet usage and the cost benefits associated with IPv6 are driving forces in the market.
The IPv6 report begins with an introduction which proceeds with brief definitions of IPv4 and IPv6, followed by an illustration of the evolution of IPv6 globally. The section concludes with a comparative study based on technical aspects and header formats further distinguishes the two versions of internet protocols.
Market overview talks about the global scenario of IPv6, with a special focus on the Indian IPv6 market. The section primarily begins with a global perspective of IPv6 deployment plan followed by an overview of the market during 2008 - 2011. Explicit details pertaining to the 'Address Allocations' with respect to both 'Individual' and 'Volumes' of IPv6 addresses, have been listed in this section. The report houses a section wherein global distribution of IPv6 (both 'Individual' and 'Volume'), featuring the top 5 economies to have adopted IPv6 and the Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) to have distributed IPv6 since 2008 till 2011. Boling down to Asia Pacific National Information Registry (APNIC), which caters to the address allocation needs of Asia Pacific, details pertaining to the distribution addresses in the sub regions have been graphically illustrated. Moving along, the section features an overview of the Indian market which furnishes data such as the market share of the leading ISPs in 2011 and the current and future scenario of IPv6 in India.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Transition and adoption costs section talks about the steps involved during the traction from IPv4 to IPv6 environment, technical explanation related to the various possible transition approaches, ideal stages of IPv6 address acquisition, adoption process & timelines, chalking out an effective IPv6 strategy and best practices during transition have been compiled, thereby serving as effective guidelines for IPv6 transition. Adding value to the guidelines, a portion explaining the impact, adoption costs incurred and security measures to be taken during transition has been furnished so as to provide readers with clear strategic insights.
IPv6 readiness section has been derived after a thorough research of the market in the country, wherein it mainly talks about the state of readiness prevailing amongst the key stakeholders of the IPv6 ecosystem. Primarily, the report talks about the readiness of major industry verticals, players operating in niche IPv6 business segment, service providers and the hardware & software vendors. The section will be particularly useful for deriving the current state of the ecosystem.
