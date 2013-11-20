London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Almost at their $30,000 goal, Fonesalesman, the creators of the iQi Mobile Wireless Charger for iPhone, launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo at the beginning of November. The product provides a “fast, easy, and seamless” approach to wireless charging to bring consumers the ultimate in convenience. After all, who wants to be bothered with unsightly cables when one can just insert a 0.5mm strip into the charging port of their smartphone and place it on a charging pad? Gone are the days when a consumer has to bother with consistently plugging their smartphone in for a charge. Now just set the iPhone on a charging pad and get a quick top-up of charge.



Quite literally, the iQi Mobile is the smallest receiver in the marketplace. Smaller than a credit card the product measures at 0.5mm in size. With ease of use the iQi Mobile receiver is plugged into the charging port of the iPhone and Once in place the iQi Mobile Wireless receiver sits against the back of the iPhone and comfortably inside a smartphone’s soft shell case. When used with a soft shell case, due to its small size, the receiver is imperceptible to the touch as well as to the eye. Taking the normal bulk of Qi chargers completely out of the picture this product is revolutionary in convenience and portability. Never again does the streamlined style of the iPhone have to be compromised for the sake of wireless charging.



Used with the Fonesalesman’s compatible Koolpuck charger, it is a uniquely designed lightning connector attached via an ultra-flexible thin ribbon cable. The iQi Mobile is compatible with iPhone , 5S, 5C and iPod Touch 5G and can be charged with the Koolpuck charging pad. Successfully tested in more than one hundred soft shell cases the product still allows consumers to personalize and protect their iPhone while having the ultimate in charging convenience.



Crowdfunding perks such as a $25 investment for the “iQi Mobile” or $65 investment the “iQi Mobile Charging Bundle” that incorporate the Koolpuck charger are already sold out. A stretch goal of $50k was just added, along with a free iPhone case with the purchase of a bundle perk.



Fonesalesman is based in London, UK and endeavors to become a leading supplier of innovative wireless charging products. The company manufactures the Koolpad Qi Wireless Charger and the Koolpuck Charger to be used in correlation with the iQi Mobile Wireless Charger for iPhone. Also recently launched is the Note 3 Ultra-thin Qi Receiver which will support Samsung’s Note 3 devices.



To make an investment in the iQi Mobile Wireless Charger Indiegogo crowdfunding project Click Here



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