IQmango Free DVD Tools for Windows Set New Standards on the Multimedia Software Market and Prove That Qualitative Freeware Does Exist

Limassol, Cyprus -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- IQmango is a brand owned by Cyan Soft ltd that has proved itself on the multimedia software field and is vigorously keeping its precedence over the last years. Well known and loved for its software Cyan Soft created a brand that is responsible for the best quality freeware for Windows OS. IQmango team has created over 50 free products that are designed to satisfy all multimedia needs worldwide and give easy solutions in order to manage both audio and video files. For more detailed information about IQmango freeware please visit http://iqmango.com/



Recently IQmango released new tools aimed for backing up any CD/DVD collections. Converting or ripping, burning or cloning – all this tasks are performed within one click with IQmango Free DVD Burner and IQmango free DVD Copy. These new tools with their Intuitive UI should be recognized for their simplicity in usage, ability of adjusting the output settings and preserving original quality.



IQmango free DVD Copy Tool is not only for copying DVDs, it may also remove the unwanted video episodes as well as audio tracks or even subtitles. With this software ripping DVD, copying it, burning it from PC to the disc is an easy and enjoyable task that takes no efforts or special knowledge in operating the program. The interface is no only stylish but also very informative and hints on possible future action after every step made.



IQmango Free DVD Burner is a must have for the owners of home video collections stuffed with bunch of soap operas and movies, or amateur camera recordings. It allows the output settings to be adjusted and files to be burned to both dual-layer as well as single-layer DVDs. This software is able to Convert any DVD for DIVX players as well as iPod, tablet devices and iPhone.



The menu is giving 4 main options of Burner:



DVD cloning (if 1 to 1 copy is needed);

PC to DVD burner (if the needed information is kept in PC folder);

DVD to PC Burner (if the information on the DVD is needed on PC);

DVD to Video (if the DVD info is needed in the video files).



It may also burn CDs with any data or video as well as create CD from FLAC files as well as WMA, MP3 and many other formats.



IQmango was oriented to create small but powerful tools and as a result only 0.77 MB tool gives a transfer speed around 2.3 MB/s. The power of these freeware is also in their multiple formats support (e.g. MKV, WMV, AVI, WMA, WAV, MPEG, MOV, MP3, etc.), furthermore may create images, snapshots and much more.



IQmango is not only producing easy to use, trouble-free powerful products but is also improving them continuously, creates updates and supports the customers with any questions those might have. As a result is does provide the competitive Windows software products for PC.



