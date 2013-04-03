iQuarius Media Now Launches DVD Services

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Web design and internet marketing service provider iQuarius Media, now starts varied DVD services.



iQuarius, full service internet and web design company, now starts DVD services. These services will include DVD authoring, duplication, captioning, video layoff from tape to DVD and MPEG encoding.



These DVD services act as iQuarius Media’s foray into media service needs for people in downtown Orlando and neighboring areas. Skilled and well trained technicians are engaged to provide these services so that the projects can be completed perfectly within deadline.



A spokesperson of the company says, “Some of these DVD services are expensive and thus we feel by using our tools and services you can save money and get better result faster. For example, DVD authoring is an expensive process as the available software tools are costly. If you use our in-house affordable services, we will guarantee that your content will exactly play the way you want. We even adopt same strategies for transferring DV-Cam tape to DVD by maintaining the quality standards. The overhead cost is kept low because of in-house service and the turnaround is fast as well.”



They work on these DVD services in-house and thus the requirement of multiple vendors is eliminated. This helps the users to keep their cost low and at the same time, they enjoy fast turnaround.



Another spokesperson of the company commented on their approach to keep clients’ cost down. He said, “We can even duplicate DVDs in-house for short runs in the initial stages. This helps clients to keep their costs down as it eliminates the requirements to ship their material to varied vendors.



This new DVD service is aimed towards any business whether small or big. “I was looking for a reliable service provider for duplication of DVDs in Orlando. I have heard about iQuatius Media for their web designing and internet marketing services. It is good to know that they have now started DVD services, which will help me a lot,” says Ricky McCullum, Orlando.



Like other services provided by the company such as web development, search engine optimization, social media marketing, internet marketing, web analytics and more, the team of iQuarius Media also expects their DVD services to meet the standards.



