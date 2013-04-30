iQuarius Media Offers a Full Service Internet and Traditional Media Studio Under One Roof

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- In these days of e-commerce and extensive use of information technology, publicity online is a basic requirement for all the commercial enterprises across the globe. It is therefore natural for them to search for a full service Internet and traditional media studio that would cater to all their media requirements. For such people iQuarius Media could be the desired destination.



A full service Internet and traditional media studio, iQuarius offers all that might be required by prospective clients. It is a common knowledge that web recognition is necessary not only for online business promotion but also for offline business promotion. Days of head to head business is almost over and most of the transacting parties even do not know each other by face. However, just putting up a website and floating ads on them may not help the cause as it may get lost in the crowd of millions of websites floating on the web and the prospective client may also do not know the existence of the site as well as the products and services offered by the enterprise.



“iQuarius Media is a full-service Internet and traditional media studio. We offer the ease of having all your media needs “under one roof,” and are conveniently located in beautiful downtown Orlando”, explains the CEO of the Company.



With a team of highly accomplished designers, programmers, marketing experts, technical geeks, and computer proficient people that are experienced and knows the trick of trade very well, the performance so far of iQuarius Media has been commendable enough to gain a good reputation in the market.



Unique feature of the services offered by iQuarius is that its highly proficient team of experts makes it a point to involve the client from the inception of the project till the logical end of it. Moreover, they do not consider their tasks accomplished by just completing the project but are available 24/7 for their clients even in the post-project phase. At the same time, they think it expedient to properly appreciate the true requirements of the client so that they can cater to their requirements appropriately and make timely delivery of task accomplished.



“There are no 9 to 5-ers here. We are deadline-based and we deliver. We are very connected and always reachable, but due to the nature of our work habits, any contact from the hours of 8 am to 10 am better come with coffee”, comments the Marketing Executive of the Company.



It is expected that with so many advantages, a lot of prospective clients will seek the services of iQuarius Media.



iQuarius Media

http://iquariusmedia.com/