Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global IR Spectroscopy Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



In addition, increasing investments in research and development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is expected to further propel market growth going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of mid-infrared spectroscopy is expected to augment market growth in the near future.



To get a sample copy of the Global IR Spectroscopy Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/558



Some Key Highlights in the Report



Benchtop spectroscopes segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing usage of benchtop spectroscopes systems to identify chemical characteristics of nuclear/molecular patterns of specimens is expected to boost growth of this segment.

Increasing use of IR spectroscopy in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry to enhance light quality of endoscopic equipment used for deletion of blood vessel plaque, and kidney stones is expected to drive growth of the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment. In addition, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment is expected to continue to lead in terms of revenue share contribution to the global IR spectroscopy market during the forecast period.

Rising investment in research and development activities in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in countries in North America is driving growth of the market in the region. In addition, North America is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Horiba, Ltd., TeraView Limited, Bayspec Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Avantes BV, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

In June 2020, Shimadzu Corporation and RIKEN Innovation Co., Ltd. teamed up to develop new brain-based and five-senses-based evaluation experiments.



IR Spectroscopy Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global IR spectroscopy market on the basis of type, technology, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Micro Spectroscopes

Hyphenated Spectroscopes

Portable Spectroscopes

Benchtop Spectroscopes



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Near-Infrared

Mid-Infrared

Far-Infrared



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemicals

Biological Research

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Environmental

Food & Beverages

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/558



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global IR Spectroscopy Market:



The comprehensive global IR Spectroscopy market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. IR Spectroscopy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. IR Spectroscopy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for IR spectroscopy in diverse industries

4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in research and development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries

4.2.2.3. Growing utilization of IR spectroscopy in the biological industry

4.2.2.4. Growing strict legislation and rules associated to process analytical technology in the healthcare industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The technological constraint of IR spectroscopy in the analysis of groups of chemical solvents

4.2.3.2. The high cost of IR spectroscopy devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. IR Spectroscopy Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

5.1.1. Micro Spectroscopes

5.1.2. Hyphenated Spectroscopes

5.1.3. Portable Spectroscopes

5.1.4. Benchtop Spectroscopes



CONTINUED..!!



For more details on the Global IR Spectroscopy Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ir-spectroscopy-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-ir-spectroscopy-market