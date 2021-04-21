Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global IR spectroscopy market size reached USD 1.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for IR spectroscopy in diverse industries such as chemicals, biological research, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, food & beverages, and others is a key factor expected to continue to drive growth of the global IR spectroscopy market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investments in research and development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is expected to further propel market growth going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of mid-infrared spectroscopy is expected to augment market growth in the near future.



Based on the types, the IR Spectroscopy market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.



Rising investment in research and development activities in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in countries in North America is driving growth of the market in the region. In addition, North America is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets during the forecast period.



Key players in the market include Horiba, Ltd., TeraView Limited, Bayspec Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Avantes BV, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc.



The report on global IR Spectroscopy market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Micro Spectroscopes

Hyphenated Spectroscopes

Portable Spectroscopes

Benchtop Spectroscopes



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Near-Infrared

Mid-Infrared

Far-Infrared



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemicals

Biological Research

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Environmental

Food & Beverages

Others



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the IR Spectroscopy industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the IR Spectroscopy industry.



IR Spectroscopy Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)



