IRAMED GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- IRAMED GmbH (IRAMED) is a medical device company, based in Germany. It manufactures the products in the fields of endoscopy, urology, radiology and cardiology. The company's products include movystar, easyflex, movytax, flexystar, angiomarker, drainage, nasal bile duct drainage sets, transpapillary bile duct, drainage sets, vasectomy, nephrostomy and intrauterine drainage. It's Intrauterine Drainage-Set contains puncture Needle 19 Gauge, 25cm long with Pusher 5 French, 24cm long, hollow Needle 15 Gauge 20cm long with removable adapter. The company provides solutions and designs products for particular customer problems with special focus on minimal invasive devices. IRAMED offers intrauterine drainage-set for prenatal therapy. The company was incorporated in 1984. IRAMED is headquartered in Wegberg-Arsbeck, Germany.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the IRAMED GmbH portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
