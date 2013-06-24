"Iran Defence & Security Report Q3 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Iran Defence & Security Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The report examines the trends occurring in the country's current and future defence procurement, and the order of battle across its armed forces. The report's general conclusion is that Iran faces extreme economic and security challenges partly as a result of its nuclear programme and also of its enduring support for the Assad regime in Syria - support which appears to be backfiring. Iran's decision to continue propping up President Bashar al-Assad has left it looking increasingly isolated, and has handed the initiative to other regional powers, notably Egypt and Turkey, which both seek Assad's removal. Meanwhile, international sanctions have gutted Iran's oil exports, which have now sunk to less than half of their usual level. The United States government hopes that this extreme economic pressure, combined with the build-up of military assets in the region, will force the Iranians to make concessions before Israel launches an anticipated military strike against Iranian nuclear facilities. However, senior US officials have made clear their reluctance to take part in any Israeli military action.
Over the last quarter BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- An update regarding Iran's latest developments in the world of military aviation, particularly its alleged development of a stealthy combat aircraft which has been widely dimissed as a fake.
- Details on Iran's latest developments regarding weapons of mass destruction, particularly those relating to its ballistic missile programme.
