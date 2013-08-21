Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Iran Metals Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The outlook for Iran's steel sector remains poor; however, there are a few signs of light given the election of

Hassan Rouhani and possible moderation in tone towards the West. On the whole, however, we are far from

sanguine given our bearish outlook for steel prices and the fact that any rapprochement with the West, if

indeed it happens, will be drawn out and not have a significant impact in the near term. We note with

scepticism, Iran's plans to increase its steel capacity from 20mn tonnes per annum (mntpa) to 55mntpa by

2025, as well as a tripling of aluminium smelter capacity to 1.5mntpa.

While a cut in external trade has impacted negatively on the steel industry, isolation has ensured that

imports have also been restricted. However, domestic industrial deficiencies in certain market segments

mean that Iran will struggle to meet its own needs in spite of declining consumption. Crude steel output rose

11.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 13.27mn tonnes in the first 11 months of 2012, representing one of the

strongest growth rates in the world, rivalling Turkey's.



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