Iran Power Report Q3 2013 - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Despite huge international opposition, plans to develop nuclear capacity remain central to the Iranian power industry's ability to meet its energy requirements. Although sanctions pose problems for many developed nations wanting to invest in Iran, the country still stands to benefit from investment from its neighbours, such as India, and greater development of its renewables generation capacity .The country also stands to gain from the power and gas import requirements of India and Pakistan.
Iran will continue to rely largely on conventional thermal sources for electricity generation, with many of the power projects that are currently under construction slated to increase the nation's natural gas generation capacity. At the same time, the government appears committed to plans to to increase its nuclear capacity, despite external political resistance and sanctions, as well as ongoing teething problems at the Bushehr plant - at present the country's only nuclear reactor. Meanwhile, the country's growing generation capacity suggests that it may increase exports to energy-hungry neighbours Turkey and Pakistan.
Key trends and developments in the Iranian electricity market:
- While the country continues to face external opposition to its nuclear ambitions, it is determined to continue in its efforts to meet its long-term generation plans and rely on domestic expertise. In February 2013, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) designated 16 nuclear power sites (coastal areas of the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman, Khuzestan and north-western parts of the country). In June, the government claimed that significant progress had been made in the construction of the Arak heavy water reactor, which is scheduled to be completed by 2014.
- Teething problems continue to disrupt production at Iran's first nuclear power plant in Bushehr, which became operational in 2011 after years of delays. In March 2013, technicians experienced significant delays when attempting to connect the plant to the main grid, and Ambassador to Russia Mahmoud Reza Sajjadi announced in June that the plant was experiencing technical problems with its generator.
- During the period 2013-2022, Iran's overall power generation is expected to increase by an annual average of 2.7%, to reach 287.2 terawatt hours (TWh). Driving this growth is the build-up of output from the country's first nuclear power facility, which was connected to the grid in 2012 and is scheduled to be operating on a commercial scale by March 2013. However, operation halts at the plant suggests that it may not be fully operational and represents downside risks to our 2013 forecasts. Growth from non-hydro renewables generation is expected accelerate and deliver an average annual supply growth of 2.5% over the 2013-2022 period.
