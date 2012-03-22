Pars Equality Center Receives Persian New Year Proclamation from San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- This week Pars Equality Center received the Persian New Year Proclamation from the City of San Francisco on behalf of the Bay Area Iranian American community.



“I send my warmest wishes to the Iranian American families in our City, the people of Iran, and all those around the world who are celebrating the Persian New Year,” said San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee. “Here in San Francisco, Iranian Americans have been an integral part of the history of this great City, building a community for all San Franciscans, and they continue to make lasting contributions to building a bright future for all. Happy Nowruz!”



Pars Equality Center’s Founder and Executive Director, Bita Daryabari, received the proclamation and acknowledged its significance to the Iranian American community. “Pars is very honored to receive the Persian New Year Proclamation from the City of San Francisco,” she said. “As we celebrate the Persian New Year, Mayor Lee’s recognition of the contributions of Iranian Americans warms our hearts.”



Pars Equality Center is the only nonprofit organization in the nation providing legal and social services to the Iranian American community. The Social Services Department of Pars Equality Center serves and advocates for Iranian families and individuals in need, especially refugees, asylees and those living in poverty. Pars also provides legal services to the Iranian American community on a sliding scale fee basis. For more information, please visit www.parsequalitycenter.org.