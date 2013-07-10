Iraq Business Forecast Report Q3 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "Iraq Business Forecast Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Despite the formation of a government in December 2010, we expect political progress to remain slow and stability fragile. A broken power-sharing agreement and persistent sectarian tensions present key risks.
The Iraqi economy will be among the fastest growing in the world over the coming five years, driven by an aggressive increase in oil production and the start of large-scale infrastructure projects.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised up our forecasts for real GDP growth, and project the economy to expand 11.2% and 14.5% in 2013 and 2014, respectively, compared with our previous forecast of 11.5% in 2013 and 14.9% in 2014. Moreover, with political instability increasing, risks to the economic outlook remain to the downside.
