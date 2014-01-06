Iraq Defence & Security Report Q1 2014 - New Report Available

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Iraq Defence & Security Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Iraq is struggling to emerge from a decade of civil war which followed the US-led invasion to depose former president Saddam Hussein in 2003. Since his removal, the country has suffered significant levels of violence. Initially, this was directed against US armed forces and the militaries of other countries which participated in the offensive to remove Saddam, although the violence later assumed a more sectarian edge, with Shia and Sunni extremist groups acting against elements of the population and government which they perceived as hostile. The resulting disintegration in security reached a peak in 2006, although the corresponding 'surge' by the US in troops and materiel did lead to a gradual lessening in the frequency of attacks and an overall improvement in the security situation.
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The armed forces of the US and its allies have now withdrawn from the country, although the violence continues. Although in arguably a better condition than their counterparts in Afghanistan, the Iraqi armed forces are still struggling to bring security as insurgent attacks continue around the country. The worst violence is seen in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, with Shi'a areas experiencing a more benign security environment. This report examines the posture of the Iraqi armed forces and the ongoing procurement programmes aimed at bolstering their capabilities. The overall conclusion remains that, while the security situation is progressively improving in the country, Iraq remains a long way from peace.
The upsurge of violence noted in the July 2013 report has continued into Q413. As of November 2013, the country was said to be experiencing on average 1,000 violent deaths per month. Most of these still occur in the capital Baghdad, although violence has spread to Kurdish areas in the north. The increasing lack of control of the Iraqi government on the north of the country is also not assisting matters, as demonstrated by a series of bomb attacks against the Iraqi Kurdish capital of Erbil on September 29 2013.
Since April 2013, up to 5,000 Iraqis have lost their lives in bomb and insurgent attacks. Suicide attacks have occurred in Rawa northwest of Baghdad, and at Rutba, west of the Iraqi capital. Meanwhile, the Iraqi security forces have reduced their presence in cities such as Anbar, Falluja and Ramadi. Violence is also on the increase in Mosel in the north of the country. At the same time, the security forces have been accused of human rights abuses which in turn has fuelled the popularity of militant islamist groups.
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