Iraq Defence & Security Report Q3 2013 - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The report examines the trends occurring in the country's current and future defence procurement, and the order of battle across its armed forces. The intention is to provide a clear and concise discussion of these issues. The report's general conclusion is that Iraq remains at serious risk of fragmentation, partly as a result of the failure of its political parties to work together, and due to the increasingly bloody insurgency that continues to take the lives of hundreds of civilians each month. However, although the country continues to suffer serious violence, its general level of security is improving, particularly in the north and south of the country, although Baghdad continues to suffer high levels of violence.
A new offensive by al-Qaeda in the second half of 2012 caused hundreds of deaths in dozens of towns and cities across the country, with the security services seemingly powerless to stop them. Regionally, Iraq remains highly vulnerable to instability in Syria and also to the designs of Iran, which continues to wield undue influence over Iraqi affairs. Internally, Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki has worsened sectarian tensions by failing to deliver on a promise to implement a power-sharing agreement designed to safeguard the rights of the country's different ethnic and religious groups.
The United States still aims to support Iraq through arms sales and other programmes, but even this intention is being challenged by Baghdad's failure to use all the funds that Washington has allocated for it. Over the past quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- Full details of major defence procurement programmes and deliveries of materiel ongoing throughout the country's armed forces.
- Updated information regarding Iraq's security risk ratings.
