Iraq Defence & Security Report Q4 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Defense research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Iraq is struggling to emerge from a decade of civil war which followed the United States-led invasion to depose former president Saddam Hussein in 2003. Since his removal, the country has suffered significant levels of violence. Initially, this was directed against US armed forces and the militaries of other countries which participated in the offensive to remove Saddam, although the violence later assumed a more sectarian edge, with Shia and Sunni extremist groups acting against elements of the population and government which they perceived as hostile. The resulting disintegration in security reached a peak in 2006, although the corresponding 'surge' by the United States in troops and materiel did lead to a gradual lessening in the frequency of attacks and an overall improvement in the security situation.
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