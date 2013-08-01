Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Iraq Infrastructure Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
Although the Iraqi construction sector is expected to benefit from a sizeable investment plan
and an inflated budget, the worrying business environment will prevent the sector from growing to its full
potential. Low completion rates are a result of government agencies' lack of accountability, as well as
frequent delays in the approval of projects and the transfer of funds by the central government pose
significant risks to construction sector growth in the country. We accordingly forecast sector growth to be
limited at a modest 7.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) in real terms between 2013 and 2017 - far from the
impressive 24% y-o-y growth witnessed between 2008 and 2012.
Although much-delayed, the Iraqi parliament approved in a budget for 2013 back in March. The budget
outlines an 18.0% increase in spending compared to 2012, with investment expenditure increasing 49.0% yo-
y - making up 40.0% of the total - while current expenditure will increase 4.4%. Of this, we see
development spending increasing 28.0%.
