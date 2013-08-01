Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Iraq Infrastructure Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Although the Iraqi construction sector is expected to benefit from a sizeable investment plan

and an inflated budget, the worrying business environment will prevent the sector from growing to its full

potential. Low completion rates are a result of government agencies' lack of accountability, as well as

frequent delays in the approval of projects and the transfer of funds by the central government pose

significant risks to construction sector growth in the country. We accordingly forecast sector growth to be

limited at a modest 7.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) in real terms between 2013 and 2017 - far from the

impressive 24% y-o-y growth witnessed between 2008 and 2012.

Although much-delayed, the Iraqi parliament approved in a budget for 2013 back in March. The budget

outlines an 18.0% increase in spending compared to 2012, with investment expenditure increasing 49.0% yo-

y - making up 40.0% of the total - while current expenditure will increase 4.4%. Of this, we see

development spending increasing 28.0%.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138457/iraq-infrastructure-report-q3-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###