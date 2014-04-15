Iraq Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2014 - Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape: Research Background & Research Ideas

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Online Marketing In Iraq Power Market Outlook To 2030, Update 2014 - Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape: Market Research Report



Summary



This report elaborates Iraqs power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Iraq power markets regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Iraq on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential. Financial performance of the leading power companies is also analyzed in the report.



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Scope



- Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters - macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2013, forecast for the next 17 years to 2030.

- Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

- Data on leading current and upcoming projects.

- Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports.

- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market.

- Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.



Reasons to buy



- Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

- Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

- Identify key partners and business development avenues

- Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects



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Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies 45

8.1 Key Company in the Iraq Power Market: Ministry of Electricity of Iraq 45

8.1.1 Company Overview 45

8.1.2 Business Description 45

8.1.3 SWOT Overview 46

9 Appendix 50

9.1 Market Definitions 50

9.1.1 Power 50

9.1.2 Installed Capacity 50

9.1.3 Electricity Generation 50

9.1.4 Electricity Consumption 50

9.1.5 Thermal Power Plant 50

9.1.6 Hydropower Plant 50

9.1.7 Nuclear Power 50

9.1.8 Renewable Energy Resources 51

9.2 Abbreviations 51

9.3 Bibliography 52

9.4 GlobalDatas Methodology 54

9.4.1 Coverage 54

9.4.2 Secondary Research and Analysis 54

9.4.3 Primary Research and Analysis 55

9.5 Disclaimer 56 1.1 List of Tables

Table 1: Power Market, Iraq, Gross Domestic Product ($bn), Population (million) and Annual Power Consumption (TWh), 2000-2018 13

Table 2: Power Market, Iraq, Deal Value ($bn) and Number of Deals, 2004-2012 19

Table 3: Power Market, Iraq, Annual Power Consumption (TWh), 2000-2030 21

Table 4: Power Market, Iraq, Electricity Consumption by Sector (%), 2013 22

Table 5: Power Market, Iraq, Master Plan Financial Requirements ($bn), 2014-2017 24

Table 6: Power Market, Iraq, Cumulative Installed Capacity Breakdown by Fuel Type (%), 2013 27



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Table 7: Power Market, Iraq, Cumulative Installed Capacity (GW) and Annual Power Generation (TWh), 2000-2030 30

Table 8: Power Market, Iraq, Leading Active Thermal Power Plants, 2013 32

Table 9: Power Market, Iraq, Leading Upcoming Thermal Power Plants, 2014-2030 33

Table 10: Power Market, Iraq, Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity (GW) and Annual Thermal Power Generation (TWh), 2000-2030 35

Table 11: Power Market, Iraq, Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity (GW) and Annual Hydropower Generation (TWh), 2000-2030 38

Table 12: Power Market, Iraq, Growth of Transmission System (Ckm), 2000-2020 41

Table 13: Power Market, Iraq, Planned Interconnections by Capacity (MW) and Voltage (kV), 2013 42

Table 14: Power Market, Iraq, Electricity Imports (TWh), 2000-2013 44

Table 15: Power Market, Iraq, Ministry of Electricity of Iraq, SWOT Profile, 2013 46

Table 16: Abbreviations 51 1.2 List of Figures

Figure 1: Power Market, Iraq, Gross Domestic Product ($bn) and Population (million), 2000-2018 12

Figure 2: Power Market, Iraq, Annual Power Consumption (TWh), 2000-2018 12

Figure 3: Power Market, Iraq, Deal Value ($bn) and Number of Deals, 2004-2012 18

Figure 4: Power Market, Iraq, Annual Power Consumption (TWh), 2000-2030 20

Figure 5: Power Market, Iraq, Electricity Consumption by Sector (%), 2013 22

Figure 6: Power Market, Iraq, Cumulative Installed Capacity Breakdown by Fuel Type (%), 2013 27

Figure 7: Power Market, Iraq, Cumulative Installed Capacity (GW) and Annual Power Generation (TWh), 2000-2030 29

Figure 8: Power Market, Iraq, Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity (GW) and Annual Thermal Power Generation (TWh), 2000-2030 34

Figure 9: Power Market, Iraq, Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity (GW) and Annual Hydropower Generation (TWh), 2000-2030 37

Figure 10: Power Market, Iraq, Electricity Imports (TWh), 2000-2013 43



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