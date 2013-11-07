ICCB Partnering with International Oil Companies, EPC Contractors and the Iraqi Government in Efforts to Rebuild the Country

Amman, Jordan -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- ICCB, a well-established, ISO certified and privately owned company now partners with the International Oil Companies, EPC contractors and the Iraqi Government in efforts to rebuild the country. They, being committed to development; deliver expertise in engineering, construction, procurement, maintenance and project management throughout Iraq whilst serving their clients through offices in Basra, Baghdad, Erbil, Dubai and Amman.



The company is actively involved in the rehabilitation procedure with its fruitful reconstruction program. Their journey started with the successful rehabilitation of Baghdad International Airport, and the construction of 75 schools, within an ambitious schedule in order to meet the start of the academic year. It then completed several 400kV overhead power transmission lines to help reconnect Iraq with electricity and also has served the local community, where a particular project is taking place; ICCB has donated several schools and clinics to several local villages.



The company has integrated a unique mixture of Iraqi professionals, business expatriates, local engineers and efficient workforce; lend itself a professional, versatile and dedicated approach that applies to all the projects which ICCB undertakes. While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “ICCB is a self-contained type of engineering, procurement and construction company. Its Iraq-wide construction power as well as its in-house design ability, makes it capable of undertaking an array of Design-and-Build Projects across various sectors.”



Moreover, since its inception in 2003, ICCB has undergone rapid growth. In fact, their client list includes the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Fluor, Bechtel, KBR and Halliburton to name a few; more recently Petronas, for whom they have successfully completed several projects including the EPC for their Garraf Base Camp, multiple well pads, and are currently in the final stages of completing a bridge across Garraf River.



The organization maintains a strong and complete self-sufficient engineering department, encompassing Civil, Architectural, Mechanical, Electrical and Systems engineering. They maintain IT, Self-Supported CAD and Materials Procurement divisions to assist the engineers in the design and execution of the projects.



About ICCB

ICCB, founded in 2003, has rapidly built a reputation for successfully providing and executing key engineering and construction solutions in acquiring projects within budget and on time, across a broad spectrum of industries including commercial and institutional, power, manufacturing, oil and gas, government services, telecommunications, water and transportation infrastructure.



For more information about Iraqi Consultants & Construction Bureau



please visit http://www.iccb.com



Contact: -



ICCB (Amman)

ICCB Centre

170 Queen Rania Al Abdullah St.

P.O. Box 940166

Amman 11194, Jordan

Tel: 00962 6 5159511

Fax: 00962 6 515 9509