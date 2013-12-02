IRC Group's Website Gets a New Look & Powerful Backend Developed by Rebel Trail

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Rebel Trail is pleased to announce the successful launch of the official website for IRC Building Sciences Group (http://www.ircgroup.com). IRC Group is a consulting firm that focuses predominantly on evaluation and rehabilitation of commercial, industrial, institutional and residential buildings. IRC Group specializes in roof and pavement consulting, building envelope, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering and sustainability.



IRC contracted Rebel Trail Web Solutions to completely redesign and redevelop their existing website to include new and modern functionality. The new site features dynamic project galleries which showcase current and past projects developed by IRC. These systems are powered by a highly functional content management systems which allows IRC to easily maintain projects on their website in order to keep the content fresh and current.



In order to streamline communications with its clients and employees, back end communications tools were developed to automate redundant tasks and keep clients continually updated on their project goals. This is all performed in a highly secure environment where both clients and employees can share project information and collaborate on business ideas.



Included in this redesign is a fully complaint mobile version of the website that provides exclusive content built for the smartphone screen. Both the mobile and main websites are controlled by a singular content management system which allows information to be input once, and shared across all available versions of the website instantly.



IRC Group is a consulting firm that focuses predominantly on evaluation and rehabilitation of commercial, industrial, institutional and residential buildings. IRC Group specializes in roof and pavement consulting, building envelope, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering and sustainability. The company is an active member of several organizations, including Professional Engineers of Ontario, Construction Specifications Canada, the Ontario Building Envelope Council, and RCI Inc., the Institute of Roofing, Waterproofing and Building Envelope Professionals. IRC Group is an ISO 9001 certified company.



Rebel Trail Web Solutions wishes to congratulate IRC on the successful launch of their website and looks forward to continue to work with them as their Internet partner.



About Rebel Trail

Rebel Trail Web Solutions Inc., is a web design and development company based in Toronto, ON. The company’s focus is on strategic planning, needs assessment, architecture and design, product development, implementation, quality assurance, documentation, and cost management.