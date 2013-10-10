San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- With a $10,000 goal Wayne Wong, the inventor and founder of iRejoy has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to support his latest product which is the first and only of its kind in the marketplace. Ingeniously, Wayne’s iRejoy is a powerbank with a built-in massage vibrator. The powerbank personal massage device, acting as a power source, will allow the user to plug their smartphones and tablets into it for a charge with the use of a Micro USB port. Now, women on the go can have a specifically designed power source to carry with them that pulls double duty.



Designed with women in mind the powerbank is sheathed in a comfortable and lovely silicone sleeve with a flower shaped tip for exceptional massage capabilities on the body’s most sensitive or fatigued areas. The iRejoy powerbank and personal massage vibrator comes in four colors. The colors are Bliss Pink, Luscious Red, Happy Blue and Mystic Purple. Ten ultrasonic silent massaging modes controlled by one button operation are available with the iRejoy ranging from “mild” to “intermittently from strong to seismic.” Additionally, the product makes use of a minimalistic design.



The iRejoy personal massage vibrator and powerbank is ergonomically designed and is well-suited for handbags due to the practicality of the charging tool. The product is an indispensable gadget that helps to relieve the pain of headaches and sore muscles while relieving the tension of every day life. The powerbank massager only takes 2.5 hours to charge and then is fully capable of all functions. It has an indicator light signaling when the item is fully charged as well as when it has only 20% capacity. iRejoy is compatible with the iPhone, iPod, iPad, Samsung, HTC, Blackberry as well as other smartphones and tablets that need to be charged via USB.



Wayne Wong is a prolific inventor and product designer who has enjoyed the success of products stemming from his partnership with international companies. These projects take him to China for several months a year as he works personally with factories on new product design and manufacturing. His latest product is commissioned by iRejoy Limited.



To make an investment in the iRejoy Indiegogo crowdfunding project Click Here



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