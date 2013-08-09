Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ireland Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Ireland beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Ireland beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Irish economy has suffered since 2008 with the banking crisis and credit crunch leading to a big fiscal deficit and the virtual collapse of the economy



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Despite assistance from supranational bodies, the Irish economy remains depressed as a result of low consumer confidence and large cuts in public expenditure



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Ireland Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Ireland Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

It was generally a tough year for the beer market, with VAT rising from 21% to 23% in January 2012 and excise duty rising at the end of the year in December.



Irish supermarkets continued to promote premium and mainstream brands as store traffic generators, often as loss leaders



Irish consumers are drinking more at home and taking advantage of promotional offers on premium and mainstream beer



Although the iconic Guinness brand leads the stout market and is still the biggest single brand in Ireland, the stout market itself continued to decline in 2012



Although the growth in lager was somewhat flat in 2012 it still is the main driver in the overall beer market



Key Highlights

Potential ban on advertising and sponsorship of sporting events



At present there are only two major brewers in Ireland; namely Diageo Ireland and Heineken Ireland and between them the companies account for over half of the Irish beer market



Whilst levels of beer consumption have been falling in Ireland for some time, there is a definite trend for premium and super premium beers, many of which are imported



The Irish beer industry is subject to one of the highest excise rates in Europe and the drinks industry has suffered very badly during the current recession, with the government facing pressure from various quarters to reduce excise and stimulate trade.



Beer imports continue to come primarily from the EU, the three major source countries at present being the Great Britain and Germany and the Netherlands



Companies Mentioned



DIAGEO IRELAND, HEINEKEN IRELAND, BARRY FITZWILLIAM MAXXIUM, BULMERS LTD , COMANS WHOLESALE LTD , THE GLEESON GROUP, MOLSON COORS IRELAND ,RICHMOND MARKETING ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138933/ireland-beer-market-insights-2013.html