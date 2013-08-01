Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ireland Food and Drink Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

We reiterate our gloomy outlook for the Irish economy in 2013 and 2014. Subdued private

consumption, stagnating external demand and the government's fiscal austerity drive are likely to prevent a

robust economic recovery over the next few quarters. This will continue to have negative implications for

consumer spending on food and drink.

Headline Industry Data (local currency)

? 2013 per capita food consumption +0.5%; five-year forecast to 2017 +5.6%

? 2013 alcoholic drink sales +1.5%; forecast to 2017 +10.5%

? 2013 soft drink sales +1.6%; forecast to 2017 +12.2%

? 2013 mass grocery retail sales +3.8%; forecast to 2017 +21.2%



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138458/ireland-food-and-drink-report-q3-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###