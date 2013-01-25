New Medical Devices market report from Global Markets Direct: "Ireland In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's new report, "Ireland In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" provides key market data on the Ireland In Vitro Diagnostics market. The report provides value (USD) million data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Immuno Chemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Haematology, Infectious Immunology, Microbiology Culture, Histology And Cytology and Genetic Testing. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for In Vitro Diagnostics market categories - Immuno Chemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Haematology, Infectious Immunology, Microbiology Culture, Histology And Cytology and Genetic Testing.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the twelve market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Ireland In Vitro Diagnostics market.
- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux S.A. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Ireland In Vitro Diagnostics competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen N.V., DiaSorin S.p.A, Alere Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Diagnostica Stago, Inc., Gen-Probe Incorporated, Horiba, Ltd., Immucor, Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Grifols, S.A., Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Phadia AB
