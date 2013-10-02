Ireland on Video Showcases Ireland Through Short Videos

Laytown, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Ireland on Video (http://www.irelandonvideo.com) is a website dedicated to providing a visual representation of the country of Ireland for the site’s visitors. Its aim is to promote Ireland to tourist through videos and the introduction of options for cheap holidays.



The site has a collection of videos divided into different categories namely General, History, Literature, Music, Other, and Sports. The videos are also arranged by location: Connaught, Leinster, Munster, and Ulster. The homepage features an introductory video that is under 4 minutes.



The videos are meant to become a useful Irish Travel Guide with the aim of getting a visitor closer to the spirit of the country. Maps of Ireland can also be accessed in the site: County map of Ireland and Google map of Ireland.



Ireland is the third largest island in Europe and has a population estimated at 6.4 million. The political setup divides the island into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Island (which is a partof United Kingdom). The island is geographically divided into the provinces of Connaught, Leinster, Munster, and Ulster. The provinces are further divided into a total of 32 counties.



The country is widely known when it comesto cheap holiday s. The main component of its visitors is tourists from mainland Europe. Traveling to Ireland is made cheaper and easier as a part of the tourism led initiative called The Gathering 2013. Today, there are low fare airlines that fly to and from the island. The country is also small in size that a tourist can drive from North to South within a day with enough time for stops along the way.



Package holidays, such as Coach holidays, can be availed from providers in order to plan for a visit to Ireland. By looking at the videos on the site, a planning tourist can take a peek at what Ireland is all about so he or she can plan for the vacation.