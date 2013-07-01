Fast Market Research recommends "Ireland Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" from Global Markets Direct, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Ireland Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018", a new report by Global Markets Direct, provides key market data on the Ireland Wound Care Management market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within eight market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Pressure Relief Devices, Traditional Wound Management, Ostomy Drainage Bags, Wound Closure Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Compression Therapy and Automated Suturing Devices.. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Wound Care Management market categories Advanced Wound Management, Pressure Relief Devices, Traditional Wound Management, Ostomy Drainage Bags, Wound Closure Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Compression Therapy and Automated Suturing Devices..
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within eight market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the eight market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Ireland Wound Care Management market.
- Key players covered include Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Kinetic Concepts, Inc.,Smith & Nephew Plc, Hollister Incorporated and Others
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Ireland Wound Care Management competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Hollister Incorporated, Paul Hartmann AG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Johnson & Johnson, Covidien plc, Systagenix Wound Management Limited, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Synergy Health plc, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, 3M Health Care Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BSN medical GmbH, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Baxter International Inc., Ethicon, Inc., SIGVARIS, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Invacare Corporation, Talley Group Limited, medi GmbH & Co. KG
