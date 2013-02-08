Ireland's BrightSpark Domestics Announces 24-Hour Washing Machine Repair Service

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Domestic appliance repair services company BrightSpark Domestics is pleased to announce that their highly skilled team of repair engineers will be available 24 hours a day for onsite repair of washing machines across Ireland. BrightSpark Domestics is Ireland’s domestic appliance repair and installation service with a network of highly trained engineers that is spread throughout the entire country to perform repairs on site.



Even under the best of conditions, most households with children, young adults and hard working men and women find it a challenge to keep those mountains of soiled cloths washed and clean. When the washing machine stops working, it is always at the most inconvenient times when getting a qualified repair person on site is impossible. BrightSpark Domestics is coming to the rescue with the announcement that they are now offering around-the-clock onsite washing machine repair services by their team of experienced engineers anywhere across Ireland.



“Even the best washing machines will break down under the stress of the constant use that they are subjected to by most families and businesses,” said a BrightSpark Domestics spokesperson. “Doing the wash must fit into the family’s schedule whether it is three in the afternoon or three in the morning, so we’ve expanded our former nine to six availability to 24 hours specifically for washing machine repair to keep the washing machines and consequently the household running smoothly.”



The highly skilled repair engineers of BrightSpark Domestics are ready to be onsite with the tools and parts necessary to get any washing machine running at peak operating efficiency.



No matter whether the machine is in the home or in a business location, they can be there and make the repair. In addition to washing machines, their highly experienced service engineers are skilled in repairing dishwashers, tumble dryers, cookers, hoovers, freezers and ovens for homes and businesses throughout Ireland. Engineers are placed strategically throughout Ireland and can be on site within an hour of the call or booked for a time that works best for the client.



From belts, gaskets, brushes and seals, to pumps, thermostats, elements, recoil replacements and beyond, BrightSpark can handle the smallest to the biggest problem with domestic appliances. Customers are assured of affordable fixed rates for repairs and a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee. They will even work to provide a temporary replacement whenever possible in the rare necessity. In the home, the office or anywhere else, they are ready to quickly repair those vital domestic appliances and get them back on the job. For more information, please visit http://www.brightsparkdomestics.ie



About BrightSpark Domestics

BrightSpark Domestics is Ireland’s professional domestic appliance repair services company. Their repair services include washing machines, dryers, vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, freezers, cookers and ovens. With highly trained and skilled engineers spread over all of Ireland, they can be on location to perform the repair within an hour or booked for a time more convenient to the customer.