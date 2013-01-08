Ireland's BrightSpark Domestics Redesigns Website and Adds New Information

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Domestic appliance repair services company BrightSpark Domestics is pleased to announce that they have just redesigned their BrightSparkDomestics.ie website and added new information to better serve their clients throughout Ireland. BrightSpark Domestics is Ireland’s domestic appliance repair and installation service with a network of highly trained engineers that is spread throughout the entire country to perform repairs on site.



Washing machines, dryers, vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, freezers, cookers and ovens are the devices that keep a modern household running. While breakdowns of these domestic appliance cornerstones are unavoidable, losing access for even hours can often bring a normally functioning home or business to a standstill. As a leading domestic appliance repair service, Ireland’s own BrightSpark Domestics and their skilled engineers have been on time and on point to repair and keep these vital machines running at peak efficiency.



To better serve their thousands of clients as well as new customers throughout Ireland, BrightSpark Domestics has redesigned and expanded their website. “While word of mouth has always been a big part of spreading the word about our services, we wanted to update the face and features of our website to provide the answers about our services and our coverage to all of Ireland for new customers,” said a BrightSpark Domestics spokesperson.



Brightspark Domestics is on hand and on call to ensure that domestic appliances are fixed fast, efficiently and professionally. Their highly skilled service engineers are skilled in repairing washing machines, dishwashers, tumble dryers, cookers, hoovers, freezers and ovens for homes and businesses throughout Ireland. Their engineers are placed strategically throughout Ireland and can be on site within an hour of the call or booked for a time that works best for the client. They aim to fix all machines on site and bring a plentiful supply of spare parts to get the job done at an affordable fixed rate.



From belts, gaskets, brushes and seals, to pumps thermostats, elements, recoil replacements and beyond, BrightSpark can handle the smallest to the biggest problem with domestic appliances. “Our goal is to quickly and efficiently help our customers get these vital machines back to peak running efficiency on the spot at an affordable fixed rate,” said the spokesperson. “We stand by our 100-percent satisfaction guarantee, and when necessary, we will even provide a temporary replacement whenever possible.” For more information, please visit http://www.brightsparkdomestics.ie



About BrightSpark Domestics

BrightSpark Domestics is Ireland’s professional domestic appliance repair services company. Their repair services include washing machines, dryers, vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, freezers, cookers and ovens. With highly trained and skilled engineers spread over all of Ireland, they can be on location to perform the repair within an hour or booked for a time more convenient to the customer.