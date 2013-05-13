Ireland's Leading Hen Company Henit.ie Launches Their New Christmas Party Website

Mullingar, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Henit.ie, Ireland’s leading hen party website, has recently launched a brand new site that is devoted exclusively to Christmas party planning. Called Christmasbash.ie, the new site features corporate Christmas party packages that can take place all over Ireland. For company owners who are looking to plan a Christmas party Dublin, or in many other areas throughout Ireland, the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Christmasbash.ie is ready and willing to help.



Even though the holidays are still many months away, the founders of Christmasbash.ie understand that it is never too early to start thinking about this year’s Christmas party. As most business owners know quite well, it can be difficult to plan a fun and festive holiday party for their employees on top of their other many responsibilities.



This is where Christmasbash.ie can help; the company’s talented team is always on the lookout for the best and most enjoyable venues, destinations, decorations and themes that are sure to be a hit with both business owners and their staff. The employees already have ample hen party planning experience, so they truly know what it takes to put together a wonderful holiday-themed party that everyone will enjoy.



“Planning a huge party can be too time consuming especially when your efforts are better concentrated elsewhere,” an article on the new website noted, adding that Christmasbash.ie has almost one hundred party venues to choose from.



“So, just tell us what you want and provide us with the necessary information – group size, destination, budget, and party type. Then, allow us to take the task off your hands and help you create the ultimate Christmas party for your company.”



One of the most popular places to hold a corporate Christmas party is in the city of Dublin. As it notes on Christmasbash.ie, a company does not have to be based in the bustling city in order to plan a holiday party there. It is relatively easy to get to Dublin from just about anywhere in Ireland and with its plethora of pubs, great nightclubs and beautiful hotels, it’s an outstanding place to host a company party.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Christmasbash.ie is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can browse through the various destinations that are available. A frequently asked questions section does a great job of answering the most common inquires that clients have about the company and its services.



