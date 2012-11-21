Ireland's Leading Hen Party Organizer Henit.ie Adds New Website Payment/Party Tracking System

Mullingar, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Ireland’s leading hen and stag party organizer Henit.ie announced that they have just added a new online payment facility to their website. Henit.ie is Ireland’s leading hen party organizer that arranges, supplies and packages Hen parties for thousands of women all over Ireland, the UK and Europe to celebrate their last night of freedom before their marriage.



Thousands of brides have created lifelong memories with Hen parties that they have created with the help of Henit.ie. Their excellent team is known throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe for being able to handle every detail and create the very best hen parties imaginable. Now, Ireland’s leading hen party company is making the process even easier for brides, their maid of honor, bridesmaids and friends with their new online payment system that allows the party planners to view all of their package details online. “Our new system allows online viewing of maps, events and accommodations as well as providing the organizer with the ability to text the entire group with updated info, view installment payments and see who has paid and who hasn’t,” said a Henit.ie spokesperson.



With the best premade packages, locations, venues, accessories, and services in the country at their disposal, the excellent team of party planners at Henit.ie can take care of every detail. That includes booking accommodations, activities, and nighttime entertainment for the group. Their exciting variety of hen party locations throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe all feature a centre of activity conveniently located within an hour of accommodations.



Group organizers just choose one of their packages, provide an estimate of group size, and the team at Henit.ie will take care of the rest. Organizers can place their order and pay for the booking deposit by using a credit card, money transfer, or a bank draft. They then have the options of paying their balance in convenient monthly or weekly installments. Booking with Henit.ie is very affordable as they have special negotiated rates with all of their suppliers in exchange for the thousands of clients that they provide. “In fact, booking with our services is not only easier, it is just as affordable as booking the whole event yourself,” said the spokesperson.



For those that would rather do the planning, the Henit.ie online store provides a one-stop shopping experience for every hen party need. Choose from a variety of wild, funny, or wholesome hen party themes. Their collection of hen party games, costumes, gifts, party accessories, T-shirts and invitations can make each hen party a one-of-a-kind memory.



“We have everything you will ever need to make your last night of freedom an affair to remember.” said the Henit.ie spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.henit.ie/



About Henit.ie

