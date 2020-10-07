Ires Alliston, CEO of the Ires Alliston Intl. Announces Speed Coaching Virtual Event

Sanford, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Ires Alliston, the CEO of Ires Alliston International is pleased to announce the Speed Coaching Virtual Event scheduled on November 7th, 2020 between 10AM – 1PM EST. The event is open for all coaches, consultants, service-based business owners, entrepreneurs and anyone who is looking at improving their online businesses and personal life. The exclusive event covers various important topics and how to make money and create an impact in others with online coaching and teaching. The special coaching event is an interactive personal coaching by featured experts. Every guest will learn the exact methods that the 9 superstar expert coaches teach their students and share with their clients at work. These experts come from various fields including Business Coaching, Leadership, Transition, Lifestyle, Mindset, Story Branding, Health & Nutrition and more. The nine topics that are going to be covered are:



Scaling Your Business as an Expert by Ires Alliston, Global Business Consultant



Magnetic Business Storytelling by Mark Gai, Global Story Branding Coach



Simplifying Your Lifestyle by Tia Watson, Global Personal & Professional Development Coach



Living a Powerful Purpose by Courtney Gale, Global Success Coach



Next Level Coaching by Denise Wanamaker, Global Transition Coach



Amplifying Your Health by Tommy Pichardo, Global Master Transformational Coach



Creating Business Sovereignty by Rhaiza Gutierrez, Global Mindset Coach



Unlocking Your Optimal Health by Connor Tinglum, Global Health Success Expert



20/4 I.F. Lifestyle by Pernell Murphy, Global Lifestyle Specialist



Guests will be able to discover the 'brutally tried and tested' methods of all the 9 superstar expert coaches and can enhance themselves rapidly like never before; be prepared for anything that life has to offer; and learn how to start, grow and scale your business and life helping others achieve transformational results. This event will also show you how to make money online coaching and teaching. The seats are extremely limited and guests might want to hurry. Registrations are open now for The Speed Coaching Event.



To register for the event visit http://speedcoachingevent.com/



About IRES ALLISTON INTERNATIONAL

IRES ALLISTON INTERNATIONAL LLC, founded by Ires Alliston, is a certified woman owned coaching and training firm located in Orlando, FL. We partner with business professionals, private businesses and public sector organizations to accelerate their coaching and training businesses. We use skill-building techniques to guide coaches and professionals on how to turn their knowledge and expertise into an online program and training. As a global business consulting company, we also teach effective training and marketing strategies to position business owners, professionals and organizations as the expert in their industry.



